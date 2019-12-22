Leaders Of India & China Offered A Strategic Guidance For Settlement Of Border: Ajit Doval

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval after the 22nd meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the 22nd Special Representatives (SR) for India-China Boundary Question said, "The leaders of India & China have offered a new vision and strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations and the settlement of boundary question." This is the first meeting of the Special Representatives between the two countries since the 2nd Informal Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October this year.

"Both sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by our 2 leaders, strengthen strategic communication, & try to resolve boundary question through dialogue & consultation, so as to promote greater development of bilateral relations", said Doval.

The Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "Both parties shall actively advance boundary negotiations in line with the agreement on political parameters & guiding principles for Settlement of India-China Boundary Question & strive for a final solution that is fair, reasonable & acceptable for both."

"As the main representatives of emerging market countries, China and India are both at the key historical stage of rejuvenation and development, therefore share a wide range of common strategic interests," added the Chinese Foreign Minister.

The 22nd Meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China was held in New Delhi on 21 December 2019. The Indian side was led by NSA Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China led the Chinese delegation.

'Peace and tranquility important in border areas'

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read, "Both the Special Representatives underlined the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations and agreed that an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries. The Special Representatives resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question in accordance with the directives provided by PM Modi and President Xi Jinping."

"Both sides agreed that it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas for the overall development of the bilateral relationship, pending final settlement of the boundary question. In this context, they recognized the importance of existing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management as well as strategic communication. They also agreed to work together for more CBMs in this regard", read the statement.

