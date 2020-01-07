Akash Vijayvargiya Praises VHP President Kokje In A Bizarre Anecdote

Indore’s legislator and son of the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Akash while speaking at his book launch, praised the VHP President and former Governor of Himachal Pradesh VS Kokje for his humility with an unusual example.

He narrated an old anecdote while speaking about his book, ‘Dev Se Mahadev’. This event was held in Indore and various pollical personalities like former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Kokje himself were present there.

Akash Vijayvargiya’s anecdote involving VS Kokje

Akash Vijayvargiya, who has earlier been in news for allegedly hitting a civic official with a cricket bat narrated an anecdote involving his brother and VS Kokje and the video of the same went viral on the internet. Akash said that he once toured Himachal Pradesh and stayed at the residence of VS Kokje who was the then Governor of the state. He cited an unusual example while making a point during his speech at the event.

Akash said, “My brother had mistakenly left behind his underwear in his bathroom and when Kokje ji visited Indore, he called me up and returned the undergarment”. Stressing further on the humility shown by the former Governor, Akash said, “had it been anyone else, he would have simply asked his men to throw it or forget about it but he made it a point to get it washed and ironed before handing it back to me”.

The video of this incident received a lot of flak over social media as the netizens had their field day. Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey slammed the comments made by Akash and said that he hadn’t seen such indecency while praising someone. The Vijayvargiya family is exhibiting its frustration these days, he added.

Kailash Vijayvargiya on Akash’s trolls

Kailash Vijayvargiya later justified Akash’s comment and said that it was a normal statement that praised someone. He added that Akash was highlighting Kokje’s simplicity despite his high stature. Apart from this, Kailash Vijayvargiya has been in soup after his latest comments on Indore.

Kailash Vijayavargiya was recently seen indulging in a verbal spat with the police officials. In a video that went viral, he can be heard saying that he would have "burnt Indore" if the Sangh members would not be present on the spot. He also abused the officials.

Kailash Vijayavargiya said: "You have become such a big official or what that you don't think it is necessary to inform? I have written a letter to him that I want to meet. But what is it? I will not tolerate it anymore. I would have burnt Indore if Sangh members would not have been here. Is this the way? Are you working for Kamalnath or you are working for people?"

