Akhilesh Questions Yogi-led UP Govt's Move To Ban Diesel For Farmers' Tractors On Jan 26

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government's move to reportedly deny diesel for tractors on January 26 and alleged that there was a conspiracy in place against the farmers. As per reports, the UP government ordered petrol pumps to deny diesel for tractors on Republic Day - the same day when the protesting farmers are scheduled to participate in a parade in the national capital. Reacting to the reported move of the UP government, Akhilesh Yadav asked what the Yogi Adityanath-led government would do if the farmers responded to the 'diesel ban' with blockading the BJP?

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at UP govt

"We have heard of the move to deny diesel at pumps to tractors in an effort to stop the farmers' parade on Republic Day. BJP is conspiring against farmers. If farmers start responding to the 'Diesel ban', with the 'blockade' of the BJP, what will happen?"

किसानों की गणतंत्र दिवस ट्रैक्टर परेड रोकने के लिए ट्रैक्टरों को पंपों पर डीज़ल न दिए जाने के निर्देश की ख़बर मिली है. भाजपा, किसान के ख़िलाफ़ निम्न कोटि का षडयंत्र कर रही है.



कहीं किसान ‘डीज़ल बंदी’ का जवाब, भाजपाइयों की ‘नाकाबंदी’ से देने लगे तो क्या होगा. #नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 25, 2021

Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday. Farmers moving towards UP Gate from the two states on their tractor trolleys were intercepted by police in different districts but farmers will arrive here at every cost, he said. District administrations are sending notices to farmers and mounting pressure on them not to participate in the rallies citing COVID-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC, he claimed. Routes of the rally will be decided by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana and details will be released by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after a final decision, Tikait said.

Delhi Police gives nod for Kisan tractor rally on Jan 26

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Delhi Police announced that the farmers had been given permission to carry their 'Kisan tractor rally' on Republic Day, adding that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed for additional security on January 26. "From the last 2 months protest is going on. They (farmers) wanted a tractor rally on 26th January. The Delhi police talked with Kisan Sanyukt Morcha and almost 5-6 times we held long discussions," said Special CP intelligence, Delhi police Deependra Pathak.

"We told them it's our national event and a matter of national pride. We told them that no disturbance should be allowed and we had positive talks with the Kisan Sanyukt Morcha. We have finally decided that we will have tractor rally also on that day (Republic Day) maintaining the sanctity and security arrangements of the Republic Day celebrations," he said.

