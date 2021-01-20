Pro-Khalistani SFJ Wants To Plunge Delhi Into Darkness On Republic Day; Appeals To Farmers

In its latest attempt to infiltrate the ongoing farmer protests, pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has urged the people of Delhi to not participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on 26 January while also threatening to cut off electricity supply to the national capital on Republic Day. The radical outfit appealed to the farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'. SFJ issued a 'stay home-stay safe' advisory while appealing to the people of the national capital to boycott the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

SFJ has been constantly attempting to malign India and the Centre and has attempted to incite the farmers to propagate their Khalistan agenda. Earlier, SFJ announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day. Meanwhile, the Government of India on Wednesday blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against Centre's agri laws

Another malicious attempt to target Republic Day by Pro-Khalistani SFJ

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and recently protested outside Indian Missions in US, Canada, UK and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab, as stated by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Earlier, the SFJ also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

‘Khailstanis’ have infiltrated farmers protest: Centre tells SC

This comes as the Supreme Court asked the Centre to file an affidavit on its claim that some banned organisations including Khalistanis' have infiltrated the ongoing farmers' protest. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, claimed that Khalistanis' have infiltrated the protest and he will file an affidavit along with the necessary inputs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Senior Advocate Harish Salve also alleged that Sikhs For Justice is involved in the protests.

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Bobde, in its order, said, "Laudably, the farmers have so far carried on the agitation peacefully and without any untoward incident. But it was pointed out in the course of hearing that a few persons who are not farmers have also joined, with a view to show solidarity with the farmers".

It said that apprehension was expressed that the possibility of some persons creating trouble cannot be entirely ruled out. "In fact, a specific averment is made in an intervention application filed by one Indian Kisan Union, in...that an organisation by name “Sikhs for Justice”, which is banned for anti-India secessionist movement is financing the agitation. This averment is supported by the learned Attorney General also", it said.

The top court stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a 4-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders. However, one member - Bhupinder Singh Mann - recused himself from the committee 'in order to "not compromise with the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country'. The panel has sought to meet the farmers on Jan 21.

What is SFJ?

As per reports, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which was formed in 2007, seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs — a “Khalistan” in Punjab. Its legal adviser - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had launched ‘Referendum 2020’, which seeks to “liberate Punjab from Indian occupation”. SFJ has announced to hold polling for the referendum in November 2020 which it has planned to hold in Punjab along with major cities of North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Kenya and the Middle Eastern Countries.” India has banned SFJ in 2019 in India, as it continues to operate from the US since 2007.

