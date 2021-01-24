Delhi Police Gives Nod To 'Kisan Tractor Rally' On R-Day; Farmers Allowed To Enter Delhi

While addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Delhi Police announced that the farmers had been given permission to carry their 'Kisan tractor rally' on Republic Day, adding that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed for additional security on January 26. "From the last 2 months protest is going on. They (farmers) wanted a tractor rally on 26th January. The Delhi police talked with Kisan Sanyukt Morcha and almost 5-6 times we held long discussions," said Special CP intelligence, Delhi police Deependra Pathak.

"We told them it's our national event and a matter of national pride. We told them that no disturbance should be allowed and we had positive talks with the Kisan Sanyukt Morcha. We have finally decided that we will have tractor rally also on that day (Republic Day) maintaining the sanctity and security arrangements of the Republic Day celebrations," he said.

From Tikri border, it will go to Nagloi & pass through Najafgarh & Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road & return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway: Spl CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police(2/2) https://t.co/j4t6lWCxkE pic.twitter.com/U8TN2E4Sy3 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

Permission to enter Delhi granted

Moreover, the Delhi police Special CP announced that the farmers would be allowed to enter Delhi for the tractor rally, with barricades being removed from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. The permission to enter Delhi has been given only for the Republic Day, with an assurance from the farmers that they will go back to their protest sites the following day.

"We are respecting the farmer's wish of taking out a tractor march. To maintain the security and farmers' wish our barricades will be removed from 3 places of Delhi-- Singhu border, Tikri and Ghazipur. From there our barricades will be removed and farmers will be allowed to come inside Delhi to the main roads for some kilometres. On this, we have come to an agreement. They will be allowed to enter 63 kilometres from Singhu, equal distance from Tikri and 46 kilometres from Ghazipur," said the Delhi Police.

Central Forces to be deployed

The route for the Kisan tractor rally has been finalized and approved by the Delhi Police. Sources have revealed that roughly 5000 tractors and 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally. All officers of the Delhi Police, as well as CAPF and other forces, have been deployed for Republic Day Parade security. They have been asked to remain in a ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangements with regards to the rally.

