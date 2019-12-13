Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out; Prescribes Soul-searching For 'intolerant' BJP

Slamming the BJP for the Citizenship Act, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the BJP is afraid of freedom of language and expression. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Yadav also accused the party to be afraid of their opposition and the general public.

Criticising the Central government, Yadav said, "BJP is afraid of freedom of language and expression. Its leaders are unable to withstand their opposition. During the debate, live telecasts of TV are stopped and when the public goes out on the streets, they stop the internet. What happened to those governments in history that feared their own people?"

भाजपा, भाषा और अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता से डरती है। उसके नेता अपना विरोध बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाते हैं। बहस के दौरान टी॰वी॰ का लाइव टेलीकास्ट रुकवा देते हैं और जब जनता सड़कों पर निकलती है तो इंटरनेट बंद करवाते है।



इतिहास में उन सरकारों का क्या हुआ जो अपनी ही जनता से डरती थीं? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 13, 2019

'CAB an insult to the country'

Earlier on Monday, Yadav opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said his party will never support the bill. "We are against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the party will oppose it at all costs," he told reporters. Party MP Azamgarh also backed his party stand saying that CAB is an "insult" to the country.

When enquired what is the take of Samajwadi Party on the bill, the MP from Azamgarh replied to the media saying "Neither has the farmers' income doubled nor has the Ganga River been cleaned. Neither there is an improvement in the economy, nor black money has come back, and the government has not even been able to save the country's daughters. As I said earlier their politics is to divert attention and divide the society. Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an insult to India and Samajwadi party will oppose the bill."

What is CAB?

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB), making it a law. The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts exempt the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the region and will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

