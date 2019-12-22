NOW THIS: Akhilesh Yadav Fear-mongers Again, Claims 'NRC Will Affect Wandering Sadhus'

Slamming the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, has alleged that wandering holy men will be affected by the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Calling the CAA destroying the right to equality, he listed that the migrant poor, tribals and wanderers will be affected by a nationwide NRC. He added that one must learn the meaning of religion from them and not from those who were power-hungry, alluding to the Centre.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges 'NRC will affect wandering Sadhus'

The CAA has destroyed the right to equality enshrined in our constitution.



NRC will effect the migrant poor, tribals and even our Holy men who wander everywhere without any worldly belongings. We should learn meaning of religion from them and not from those who lust for power. pic.twitter.com/Ly3HTltS0w — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 22, 2019

PM Modi slams violence by anti-CAA protesters: 'Burn my effigies, don't attack police'

PM Modi clarifies NRC & CAA

Meanwhile, PM Modi clarified at his Delhi rally on Sunday that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens adding that Congress and other opposition have resorted to divide and rule. He urged people to read the NRC document and the Citizenship act. He also said that his government has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

#LIVE | The 130 cr Indians have no connection to the CAB. A lot of lies are being spread about NRC as well. It was made during the Cong regime. Where were the protesters then? We did not make it, nor did we bring it to the Parliament: PM Modi



Watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/ElsRXx3hU7 — Republic (@republic) December 22, 2019

UP DGP reveals '57 policemen suffered gunshot injuries' amid violent anti-CAA protests

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Amid rampant protests against the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday, an SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police in Kanpur. 16 have died in UP, 2 in Mangalore as of date in these protests, while 57 policemen have been injured in UP. Police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detaining 5000 protestors till date. Currently, all schools, colleges, and universities have been shit down till Monday as ordered by the state government. Internet services have been snapped in most parts of UP.

PM Modi sets the record straight over CAA, adds 'NRC was drafted by Congress'

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on Sunday when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting had marched towards the main campus gate where they were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. Earlier on Thursday, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that vandals' properties will be seized and auctioned.

