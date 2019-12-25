"Police Acted In Self-defence': Aligarh SSP On Action On AMU Students

On Tuesday, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Kulhari came out in support of the Aligarh police's action on the violent protesters at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) stating that it needed to be done in "self-defence." The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, last week pelted stones at the police personnel during their anti-CAA protest. The protests turned violent as students began to vandalise public property and torched up buses. In order to bring the situation under control, the police resorted to firing tear gas on the protesters.

SSP Ashish Kulhari stated,"We have said from the starting that the AMU students were aggressive. They turned the situation unusual. They deliberately pelted stone on police forces. Police then used the non-lethal weapon as part of self-defense and to disperse the protestors by using the minimum force."

About 120 people were injured in the clashes between the students and the police. The police had tried to push back the protesters as Section 144 was in force at that time. Similar clashes occurred at the Jamia Millia Islamia as well which left 60 people injured after clashes broke between police ad students who torched buses and destroyed public property.

CCTV footage reveals truth

A CCTV footage of the incident had shown protestors at the AMU running towards the University gate and violently trying to break it. When the police barricaded the gate and tried to stop the protestors from breaking it, students can be seen pelting stones on the police personnel. SSP Ashish Kulhari spoke about this footage saying, "CCTV footage that surfaced reveals the truth. You might have seen in footage that protestors tried to break the Baba Syed Gate of the university and pelted stones on us." The police acted in self-defence, said Aligarh SSP on action on AMU students.

(With ANI Inputs)