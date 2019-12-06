Allahabad University Refutes Charges Of Jaya Bachchan In Rajya Sabha

A day after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan raised the issue about alleged security lapses in the women's hostel on the campus, the Allahabad University has strongly refuted her claims. In its statement, the university said that the hostels are safe for the inmates. The university authorities have also issued a notice to the former President of Allahabad University Student Union (AUSU) Richa Singh for allegedly stopping the workers of the contractor, who had been tasked with civil work in the women's hostel, from entering the premises on Thursday.

Richa Singh asked to vacate pay all pending dues by Sunday

The university authorities issued a notice to Richa for illegally occupying the room allotted to her at one of the hostels. She has been asked to pay all pending dues and vacate the room by Sunday. In the notice, signed by chief doctor Prof RS Dubey and Dean Student Welfare (DSW), Prof Harsh Kumar, rules have been mentioned for allotment of rooms in the hostels. The letter states that Singh was issued notices on July 6, September 13, November 4 and then on November 29 for vacating the room that she is illegally occupying at present.

University authorities have also written to DM and SSP

Singh is closely associated with a political party (Samajwadi Party), has contested Assembly elections on its ticket and is also the party spokesperson. Using the room allotted to her for political activities is against the rules. The university authorities have also written to the District Magistrate and SSP about the entire issue and have requested for deployment of the police force in and around women hostel.

'Who is safe in Uttar Pradesh? Nobody is safe'

Earlier this week, during a debate in parliament over the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, Bachchan had called for lynching the culprits. "These types of people (the rape accused in the Telangana case) need to be brought out in public and lynched," she had said. The Samajwadi Party leader has also slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over law and order. "Who is safe in Uttar Pradesh? Nobody is safe. You will be surprised if I tell you about incidents in UP," she said on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)