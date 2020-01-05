The Debate
Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Centre Over JNU Violence,alleges 'fascists In Control' Are Afraid

Politics

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed shock on the attack of the students and professors of JNU and pinned the blame on the Centre.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed shock on the attack of the students and professors of JNU. He directly held the BJP government at the Centre responsible for the violence, contending that “fascists” in power were afraid of the assertion of the students. Gandhi claimed that the attack on the varsity campus symbolized the fear of the Narendra Modi led government.  

Read: JNU Attack: Violence Reported In Campus By Masked Mob, 25 Students Injured: LIVE Updates

Read: JNU Violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal Blames Police, Asks 'how Will The Country Progress?'

The situation in JNU

The JNU registrar officially confirmed that there was a law and order situation on the campus. Reportedly, mask miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons have damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. JNU Students’ Union president Aisha Ghosh has also been grievously injured. While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members have been seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the goons of the Left.  

Read: Even As ABVP & Left Trade Barbs Over JNU Violence, Opposition Rushes To Blame Modi Govt

18 people admitted to AIIMS

Meanwhile, around 18 people from the JNU have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. As per ANI, they have come with multiple complaints such as bleeding in the head and abrasions. Scores of students have gathered outside JNU to protest against the attack on the students and the faculty. 

Read: JNU Admin Says Students Ransacked Server Room; JNUSU Says 'masked' Security Guards Attacked Them

Published:
COMMENT
