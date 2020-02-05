Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati Farmers Meet CM; Appeal To Abolish CRDA & To Develop Villages

The farmers of Amaravati capital on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence and requested him to abolish the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and take actions for the development of roads in their villages.

The farmers told the Chief Minister that their lands and villages would be developed if the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is abolished.

According to the farmers, the land had lost its value after the capital city proposal was dropped. Not a single road was developed in the last five years, farmers added. They urged CM to abolish the CRDA first, then extend the existing Karakatta road and develop the inner roads of Amaravati.

Farmers blame the TDP government

The farmers also complained that the previous TDP government had blocked the development of their villages for not granting the lands. They added that after Amaravati was announced as the state capital, no officials had visited their villages, and there was no change in the farmers' lives during TDP rule.

Responding to the farmers, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the YSRCP government will not do any injustice to the Amaravati villagers. He asserted that the three capital formation aims to develop all districts, adding that Amaravati will continue to be the Legislative Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

"In the last five years, Chandrababu Naidu has spent only Rs 5,674 crore of which Rs 2,297 crore are yet to be repaid as loans. This is just a drop in a mighty ocean," said the Chief Minister. "Incase if we invest at least 10 per cent of this expenditure on Visakhapatnam, the city will yield a lot of opportunities for future generations, who needn't go to other states in search of jobs," he added.

CM YS Jagan Mohan gives assurance

The Chief Minister further assured the farmers that Tadepalli and Mangalagiri will be made as Model Municipalities using Rs 1,100 crores.

YS Jagan Mohan said that the YSRCP government has considered the requests put forth by the Amaravati farmers. He said that once good roads are established in the city, the area will be automatically developed and the farmers can sell their lands at good prices if desired.

"In the next two to three months of development works in the Amaravati region will also take place and before that the farmers can come up with their issues and requirements in their villages. The government will certainly consider them," CM Reddy said.

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy informed that the Chief Minister responded positively to the appeal of the farmers, and demanded the withdrawal of land acquisition orders within 10 days.

The farmers also said that CM YS Jaganmohan assured that he will resolve all their problems.

(Inputs and image from ANI)