TDP, BJP & PDF Finalise Panel Members To Study Bills On Andhra's Three-capital Formation

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have finalized their members' names for the Select Committee to study the two bills on the three-capital decision and decentralisation of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

For the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill 2020, TDP nominated P Ashok Babu, Nara Lokesh, G Tippe Swamy, BT Naidu and G Sandhya Rani. For the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill 2020, TDP nominated G Deepak Reddy, B Arjunudu, B Ravichandra, G Srinivasulu and B Naga Jagadeeswara Rao. On the other hand, the PDF nominated KS Lakshman Rao on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill 2020 and I Venkateswara Rao for Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill 2020.

The BJP which has only two MLCs nominated both the members. While PVN Madhav was nominated for the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill 2020, Somu Veerraju has been named for the Select Committee on Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill 2020.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed to get the legislation passed in the legislature during the extended winter session for giving shape to its three capital idea. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council had referred two bills to the select committee namely The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020 which had been passed by the Legislative Assembly where the YSRPC led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a majority, but were stuck in the Legislative council where the opposition TDP has majority. Council Chairman MA Sharif, who belongs to TDP, has sent the bills for Select Committee using his discretionary power.

State government shifts offices

Despite the High Court's restraint for shifting the offices from capital Amaravati, last week the state government decided to go ahead. A Government order was issued for shifting of the two offices which were functioning from the Interim Government Complex (Secretariat) at Velagapudi to Kurnool district. As these offices are quasi-judicial in nature, the government has decided to shift them in the Rayalaseema region of Kurnool.

(With ANI inputs)

