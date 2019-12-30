Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Congratulates General Bipin Rawat On Becoming The First CDS

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took Twitter to congratulate General Bipin Singh Rawat, who has been appointed as the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS). General Bipin Rawat is the first CDS in the history of the nation.

Many congratulations to General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. My best wishes to him on this new mission as the principal military advisor on all matters related to the armed forces. @adgpi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yYXOx8C4uy — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 30, 2019

The development of General Bipin Rawat being appointed as the CDS comes a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old Rawat, who is touted to be the next CDS can serve up to the age of 65 now.

Cabinets approval

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union cabinet had announced that the CDS would be a four-star general - from either- the Army, the Air Force or the Navy. He will also head the Department of Military Affairs and would be paid a salary equal to a service chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech.

General Rawat's career

Rawat was first commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978. He has commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley. During his career span of 37 years, he has been awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the UYSM in 2013, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.

