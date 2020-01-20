Amazon Unveils Electric Delivery Rickshaws In India, Jeff Bezos Drives It

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the roll-out of electric delivery rickshaws in India as a part of company’s climate pledge to reduce carbon footprint. Bezos, who was on a three-day visit to India, shared a video on Twitter to introduce the new fleet of e-rickshaws meant for doorstep delivery.

Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

In September last year, Amazon signed The Climate Pledge to meet the target of the Paris Climate Agreement by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the accord’s goal of 2050. Becoming the first signatory of the pledge, Amazon committed to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

The e-commerce company had agreed to implement decarbonization strategies through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

“We’re done being in the middle of the herd on this issue - we’ve decided to use our size and scale to make a difference,” Bezos had said at the event in Washington.

“If a company with as much physical infrastructure as Amazon can meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early, then any company can,” he added.

Amazon's plan to invest $1 billion in India

To meet the ambitious deadline, Amazon ordered 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, the largest order ever for electric delivery vehicles. It also invested $100 million in reforestation projects around the world to begin removing carbon from the atmosphere. Amazon aims to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040 and work on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

During his visit to India, Bezos announced Amazon's plan to invest $1 billion in India to “digitally enable” micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traders across India. Bezos made the announcement while speaking at the company’s inaugural Amazon SMBhav Summit in New Delhi. He also penned an open letter to the customers and partners in India highlighting the firm's contribution towards small scale retailers to help promote 'Make In India' product across the world.

