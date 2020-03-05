Amid Corona Scare, Uttarakhand Prepares 241 Isolation Wards

Amid the Coronavirus scare in India, Dr Amita Upreti, Director General of health services in Uttarakhand, on Thursday informed that over 240 isolation wards have been created across Uttarakhand, and 50- ICU beds have been kept aside at AIIMS Rishikesh.

"The government is taking all the measures to curb the disease, and 241 isolation wards have been created across the state and 50 ICUs are ready at AIIMS in Rishikesh," Dr Amita said.

"Doctors posted at Indo-Nepal border are working 24/7. Strict monitoring being done especially for Champawat, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar dist. We always had buffer stock of medicines, but now we have extra buffer stock for 2.5-3 months," she added.

WATCH: Rajya Sabha MP raises doubt over 'gaumutra & cow-dung cure' for Coronavirus

The Director-General of health services also stated that an ambulance has been kept ready to take suspected patients to isolation wards, and teams of doctors have also been deployed at the state airport.

"so far, 393 passengers have been monitored at the airports, in which 299 people were tested and sent home, 94 people were kept for further testing," she informed.

Talking about the situation being under control, Dr Amita Upreti stated that N-95 masks have been provided at every headquarters in all districts. The authorities have also issued directions for information about coronavirus, and requested that it be spread through cinema halls, TV channels, newspapers.

READ | WATCH: Health Min issues detailed Coronavirus update in Rajya Sabha; '29 positive cases'

Coronavirus cases rise in India

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 29 people had been confirmed Coronavirus-positive in the country, including in New Delhi. The 29 cases also include six family members of the Delhi man who was infected with coronavirus who were also tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 3,000 people globally so far.

"On conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that he infected 6 members of his family who are in Agra. All 6 members tested positive for coronavirus," Harsh Vardhan said.

To control the spread of the deadly virus in the country, the Centre has now started universal screening of all passengers from incoming international flights at airports. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people globally.

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China crosses 3,000, over 80,000 infected

READ | British PM announces statutory sick pay from the first day of isolation amid coronavirus dread

(With inputs from ANI)