Ram Gopal Varma Pens A Letter To Coronavirus, Fans Say "campaign For Precautions Instead"

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and wrote and an open letter to the Coronavirus. The virus has already become a cause of global concern. Recently, it was reported that 29 Coronovirus patients have been found in India.

Coronavirus has become a topic of global concern. The virus first was detected in China but is now finding its base in many other countries across the globe. As mentioned earlier, it has been reported that 29 positive cases of Coronavirus have been found in India.

Even Bollywood is speaking about the virus and taking the necessary measures. Now, the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the conversation regarding this deadly virus is veteran director Ram Gopal Varma. Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and tweeted out a letter directed to the virus itself.

This was RGV's first tweet regarding the virus. Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite...If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology...So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u”. But this is not the only tweet where Ram Gopal Varma talked about Coronavirus.

Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2020

In his second tweet about Coronavirus, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted out a meme in regard to Middle Eastern women who have donned surgical masks over their burkha. In his third tweet, Ram Gopal Varma also talked about how the Indian media is not taking Coronovirus seriously as compared to the media from other countries. Take a look at all of Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets about Coronovirus here.

A Middle East time in the times of Coronavirus times pic.twitter.com/Pg7kkejoGe — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2020

The way the main media and social media are on a overdrive on the coronavirus seems like they are suffering from a inferiority complex syndrome on why the coronavirus is not taking india as seriously as China ,Iran ,Italy ,US etc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2020

If there are much lesser number of cases in India , it either means we are just plain lucky or that coronavirus doesn’t like Indians much — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2020

Till just 2 months ago people used to bless you, when u sneeze and now THEY RUN FOR THEIR LIVES 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 5, 2020

After this open letter to Coronavirus, Ram Gopal Varma's fans could not help with react to it. Most of these reactions were sarcastic and funny takes to the panic that the virus has caused. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

If the virus has to live and reproduce, the host has to die. Virus is not dumb — Thapodhan Gurala (@thapodhan) March 4, 2020

Talking to virus is dumb thing I’ve ever seen 😬 — Kakurala (@kakurala) March 4, 2020

You may consider using your celebrity image to canvas the various precautions one should take in order to eliminate the spread of " Dear Virus". Personal Hygiene practices. — PCHANDU (@pcdhyd) March 4, 2020

