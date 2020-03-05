The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ram Gopal Varma Pens A Letter To Coronavirus, Fans Say "campaign For Precautions Instead"

Bollywood News

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and talked about Coronavirus. The veteran director also wrote an open letter to Coronavirus on Twitter.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and wrote and an open letter to the Coronavirus. The virus has already become a cause of global concern. Recently, it was reported that 29 Coronovirus patients have been found in India.

RGV writes an open letter to Coronavirus

Coronavirus has become a topic of global concern. The virus first was detected in China but is now finding its base in many other countries across the globe. As mentioned earlier, it has been reported that 29 positive cases of Coronavirus have been found in India.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma's Upcoming Movie Is Based On Hyderabad Vet's Rape & Murder Incident?

Even Bollywood is speaking about the virus and taking the necessary measures. Now, the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the conversation regarding this deadly virus is veteran director Ram Gopal Varma. Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and tweeted out a letter directed to the virus itself.

This was RGV's first tweet regarding the virus. Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite...If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology...So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u”. But this is not the only tweet where Ram Gopal Varma talked about Coronavirus.

Also read | Ram Gopal Varma Is Now 'Ramu Grandpa,' As SS Rajamouli Wishes Him On Granddaughter's Birth

In his second tweet about Coronavirus, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted out a meme in regard to Middle Eastern women who have donned surgical masks over their burkha. In his third tweet, Ram Gopal Varma also talked about how the Indian media is not taking Coronovirus seriously as compared to the media from other countries.  Take a look at all of Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets about Coronovirus here.

After this open letter to Coronavirus, Ram Gopal Varma's fans could not help with react to it. Most of these reactions were sarcastic and funny takes to the panic that the virus has caused. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

Also read | Coronavirus: No Shortage Of APIs For Three Months, Says Gowda

Also read | WWE Focused On Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak As WrestleMania 36 Is One Month Away

Picture Credits: Ram Gopal Varma Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
Harsha
HARSHA BHOGLE ON IND-AUS FINAL
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
MEA
MEA BRIEFING ON SEIZED CHINESE SHIP