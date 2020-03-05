Delhi's Mughal Gardens To Be Closed From March 7 To Avoid Spread Of Coronavirus: President

Amid increasing Coronavirus cases in India, Mughal Gardens will remain closed for the public from Saturday, March 7, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday.

"Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhawan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for the public from March 7 to avoid any large gathering of people," he said.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 29 on March 5, after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that even before the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an advisory over Coronavirus, the Indian government had initiated action to deal with the scenario.

He informed that border crossings in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are also being monitored to detect any possible cases of Coronavirus infection.

Leaders skip Holi in view of Coronavirus scare

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted to announce that this year the Rashtrapati Bhavan would not be hosting the traditional Holi gatherings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme this year amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country. PM Modi also advised to reduce mass gatherings and to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said he won't celebrate Holi in view of the Delhi violence and the spread of coronavirus.

CM Uddhav Prays 'Coronavirus Gets Burnt In Holi Fire'

Briefing the Maharashtra Assembly on the state's preparedness to tackle the novel Coronavirus, CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday prayed that the 'virus should get burnt in Holi fire', as Holi marks the occasion of burning all inauspicious things.

Assuring that the state government was equipped to deal with the disease, he appealed all MLAs to maintain calm among their constituents. He also briefed on the steps issued by the government to hospitals, airports and others to scan travellers and to isolate patients respectively.

"PM Modi has announced that Holi celebrations have been suspended and I pray the coronavirus gets burnt in the Holi fire. But I still request people to be careful for the next 8-10 days and to avoid travelling to crowded places."

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally.

