DMRC Issues General Coronavirus Guidelines, Informs About Its Preparedness

Amid the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday informed about the Delhi Metro staff being sanitised. DMRC stated that it has released guidelines with 'what to do,' and 'what not to do' to avoid getting infected from the deadly virus. The metro corporation has also issued instructions to increase the frequency of cleaning within the metro stations.

Earlier in the day, DMRC also took to its official Twitter handle and informed about the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

DMRC releases Coronavirus guidelines for general information

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued coronavirus guidelines. The guidelines states:

In the wake of identification of few cases of Coronavirus in recent days by the authorities in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Metro has decided to undertake the following measures:-

Delhi Metro staff has been sensitized and guidelines have been circulated regarding Do’s and Dont’s to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Do’s and Dont’s in both English and Hindi regarding Corona Virus will also be run on digital screens at major stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, etc.

Displays at some other major stations spread across the network will also be done with informative messages to create awareness amongst its passengers on the basic protective measures in this regard.

Instructions are being issued to increase the frequency of cleaning within the Metro premises.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

