Amid Farm Bills Row, Centre Goes For Early Procurement Of Paddy In Haryana, Punjab

Amid farmer discontent in Punjab and Haryana over reformist farm sector bills cleared by Parliament, the Modi government has announced early procurement operations for paddy/rice from the two states at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

This year's Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) for paddy is scheduled to commence in all the procuring States from October 1 and State Procuring Agencies including the Food Corporation of India (FCI) are ready for smoothly undertaking procurement operations.

However, the Centre citing early arrival of paddy in the mandies of Haryana and Punjab has approved the commencement of procurement operations for paddy/rice immediately in both these States from September 26 "to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Orders for the immediate commencement of procurement operations for paddy in Haryana and Punjab have been issued, it said.

To help the farmers, Govt has taken extraordinary step by preponing Kharief Procurement from today itself. Orders have been issued and State procurement agencies and FCI have been mobilised fully to start operations in view of early paddy arrivals in Mandis.#irvpaswan #PMOfIndia pic.twitter.com/HWnFvYjwtl — Sudhanshu Pandey (@Secretary_DFPD) September 26, 2020

This comes days after the Modi government approved a hike in the MSPs for all mandated Rabi crops for marketing season 2021-22 in line with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The decision was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Making the announcement in the Lok Sabha after the CCEA meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the support price for wheat has been increased by Rs 50 to take it to Rs 1,975 a quintal for the coming Rabi season.

READ | Farmers Protest Bare-chested In Amritsar Against Agri Bills

READ | 'Rail Roko' Agitation Extended Till Sept 29 By Punjab Farmers Protesting Against Farm Bill

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana go for strike

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by the Parliament earlier this week and now await presidential assent.

Farmers on Friday began their protest as part of the 'Punjab Bandh' call against the contentious farm bills. As many as 31 farmer organisations, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), joined hands for the complete shutdown of Punjab. Among farmers' unions supported the bandh call included Bharti Kisan Union Krantikari, Kirti Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, and BKU (Lakhowal).

Several organisations in Haryana, including the BKU, also extended support to the nationwide strike called by some farmers' bodies against the bills. Farmers at several places in the state started gathering at roads for stopping the movement of traffic.

Women protesters under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar took out a protest march. Shops and commercial establishments at many places in Punjab remained shut on Thursday morning in the wake of farmers' stir.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced it will extend its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against the Farm Bills till September 29. The 'rail roko' agitation had started on September 24 and was scheduled to end on September 26. The three-day agitation forced the railway authorities to suspend the operation of special passenger trains in the state.

PM says farm bills to benefit small, marginal farmers most

Amid the protest, PM Modi assured small and marginal farmers, who constitute 85 percent of the peasant community, will benefit the most from the farm reforms which he said will give them an option to sell their produce outside their local agriculture mandis for a better price. PM also hit out at the Opposition for its attack on his government over the farm bills issue and said those who always 'lied' to farmers are now 'shooting from their shoulders' and misleading them for their own political benefit.

Addressing BJP leaders on Friday, PM Modi asked them to reach out to farmers on the ground and inform them about the details and benefits of the new agriculture reforms and how these will empower them. BJP's ground connect will finish off the propaganda being spread about the reforms, he said.

READ | Narendra Singh Tomar: 'Stop Misleading Farmers For Vested Interests, They Know Everything'

READ | SAD To CM Amarinder: Declare Punjab As Principal Market Yard So Farm Bills Don't Apply