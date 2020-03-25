Amid Lockdown, Andhra CM Reddy Chairs Meeting To Review Availability Of Essential Items

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the implementation of lockdown and availability of essential commodities in the state.

Chief Minister Reddy also instructed the officials to call off the 'Rythu Bazars' in both urban and rural areas to avoid the rush and also stated that shops should be permitted to remain open only from 6 am to 1 pm. 'Rythu Bazars' will be spread to all areas for the people's convenience.

During his review meet, CM Jagan Mohan also marked that the lockdown is being followed by the people of the state to a large extent but people are still stepping out to purchase essentials.

"Precautions for maintaining social distancing have to be taken at every decentralised outlet and officials have to make sure at all outlets. People are requested to follow the lockdown and remain indoors for safety. Only one person from a family has to come out for getting essential items not exceeding the radius of 3-km," the Andhra CM stated.

He also appealed the citizens to stay indoors and cooperate with the state during the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The CM further said that Section 144 of CrPC is being implemented across the state and strict action will be taken against those found in violation.

Andhra government announces lockdown

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government extended its precautionary measures to control the spread of novel Coronavirus by announcing a state-wide lockdown. This move was announced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to prevent the onset of community transmission of the pandemic after the number of positive cases in the state rose to six. Following the Andhra CM's directives, the State Health Department issued a notification clarifying the details and restrictions of the lockdown.

"In exercise of the powers contained under Sec 234 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh hereby issues following measures for containment of COVID-19," a notification issued by the state Health Department read.

(With inputs from ANI)

