Amid Maharashtra Development, Congress Moves MLAs To Bhopal: Sources

Left in a lurch, the Congress party is now planning to move its MLAs out of Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. As per Republic sources, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, along with 8 NCP MLAs have left for Gujarat from Maharashtra on a private plane.

In a bid to avoid poaching, even the Shiv Sena MLAs have been shifted to Lalit Hotel in Mumbai. The MLAs have reported being asked to surrender their phones. Moreover, in a room, two MLAs have been placed, so that they can keep an eye on each other.

Earlier on Saturday, after the stunning oath-taking ceremony of CM Devendra Fadnavis, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel complained that Congress was never given an opportunity to form a government, during a press brief in Mumbai. He added that the governor had allowed the new government's claim without verifying NCP leader Ajit Pawar's support letter. Calling it a black day in democracy, Congress with its 44 MLAs has claimed that they will defeat the BJP at the floor test.

READ| 'Sanjay Raut should shut up, he ruined Shiv Sena': Maha BJP president Chandrakant Patil

"The way the CM and Deputy CM have been sworn in will be written as a black day in democracy. Since the first-day after BJP was invited to form a government, Congress had not been given the opportunity by the governor. Without verification when a politician (Ajit Pawar) had submitted the support letter to the governor, the oath ceremony immediately was done in the morning with only a few media present. This shows that something is fishy here," he said.

He added, "We (Congress-NCP) were on board on everything, but there were a few things which had to be discussed with Shiv Sena. Hence we had decided to meet with the leaders at 12:30 PM today. I am speechless as to what happened today." Rubbishing rumours of any delay from Congress, he stated, "There was no delay from our side. After being approached by Shiv Sena, we immediately held a meeting." Slamming the NCP faction which broke away, he added, "Some people from NCP have broken away and supported BJP. We will defeat BJP in the confidence vote, all three parties are together."

READ| Congress calls it 'betrayal of people's mandate,' as NCP-BJP ally in Maharashtra

Maharashtra politics

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

READ| Sharad Pawar promises 'action against Ajit Pawar' after NCP-Cong ally in Maharashtra

READ| Sharad Pawar's serious charge: 'Signatures taken by deceit, Ajit cheated Governor'



