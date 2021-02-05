Amid Rihanna Tweet Row, Barbados PM Thanks Counterpart Modi For COVID-19 Vaccine Donation

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley has thanked PM Modi for the donation of Coronavirus vaccine as India supplied 100,000 doses of Serum Institute manufactured Covishield to Barbados. The note of thanks by Barbados prime minister comes at a time when pop singer Rihanna who is a Barbadian, sparked a massive controversy by tweeting in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in order to get global attention on the issue.

Mottley in her letter to PM Modi said, "I trust that you are well and safe. On behalf of my Government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your Government and the people of the Republic of India for the most generous donation of the Covishield vaccines."

"The Minister of Health and Wellness and the Chief Medical Officer both have confirmed that the vaccine has been approved for use in Barbados and will be administered in accordance with the manufacturers’ guidelines," PM Mottley said in her letter.

In January, Mottley had written a letter to PM Modi requesting him for the supply of vaccines to counter the threat of the pandemic in the island nation. As a part of the global cooperation to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, India has supplied Coronavirus vaccines to a number of countries starting from neighbours - Nepal, Bhutan, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh among others. This global assistance comes simultaneously with the ongoing vaccination drives across the country.

However, even as India resolves to assist a number of countries to combat the pandemic, several global celebrities on Wednesday made remarks which went against the government as they tweeted to highlight and garner support to the farmers' protest in India. Apart from Rihanna, likes of Pop Singer Rihanna, Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris, adult star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean and other global celebrities extended their support to the farmers' protests.

However, the plot to tarnish India's image was exposed when Greta Thunberg mistakingly tweeted a document called 'toolkit' calling for support to the farmers' agitation. The 'toolkit' had startling details and consisted of an organised plan on how to intensify the stir against the farm laws globally, besides the Republic Day plot to carry out protests outside the Indian embassies across the world. Details of digital campaigning 'Twitter storm' against India were planned in February along with the dates on which tweets have to be made were mentioned. However, just hours after Greta posted the toolkit, she deleted it and posted an updated toolkit with certain omissions.

All the dates and instructions given for the activities prior to January 26 have been removed besides the omission of the names of Ambani and Adani were omitted in the updated 'toolkit'. Also, the call for 'Twitter storm' did not find mention in the updated 'toolkit'.

The Union Government has strongly responded to the organised plot against the country. Contending that the toolkit aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India", the Delhi Police filed an unnamed FIR against the creators of a "toolkit" and is also going to seek help from Google to identify the location from the toolkit was prepared and uploaded on social media.

