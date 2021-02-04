'Toolkit Matter Of Grave Concern, Proves Attempts To Defame India': Prakash Javadekar

Taking note of the 'toolkit' to intensify farmers' protest globally shared by environment activist Greta Thunberg, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has assured that the government will surely act on this. Javadeker has said that the matter of 'toolkit' is of grave concern and it proves that there are attempts being made to defame India globally. After Republic Media Network's newsbreak on Wednesday regarding the 'toolkit' in circulation, Greta Thunberg deleted her original tweet within an hour and shared an 'updated' one with certain changes.

"The matter of toolkit is of grave concern and it proves that there are certain foreign powers are attempting to defame India. We will surely act on this," Javadekar told media on Thursday evening.

READ | US Hails Centre's 3 Farm Laws, Says 'reforms Will Improve Efficiency Of India's Markets'

Following the newsbreak by Republic Media Network, the Delhi Police has also filed an FIR against the 'toolkit' under sections 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (spreading hatred among communities) of IPC. The toolkit shared by Thunberg, encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices, or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

READ | Yuvraj Singh Asks India To Unite To Solve Farmer Crisis; SRH's Sandeep Sharma Disputes MEA

The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions'. The updated toolkit asks people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021.

READ | Owaisi Takes Dig At Delhi Police Over FIR On Greta Thunberg's Tweets; Questions Priorities

Twitter war over farmers' protest

The Twitter war over farmers' protest began when US pop star Rihanna asked 'why aren't we talking about this?', sharing a CNN article on internet shutdown across farmer protest sites across Delhi. Immediately, several international celebrities like Greta Thunberg, Canadian Youtuber Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, Hasan Minhaj, US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris' niece - Meena Harris threw their support to the farmers' protest- bashing the Centre. In protest, several Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, and almost the entire Indian cricket team hit back against 'interference into India's internal matters' urging India to stand together to solve its issues.

READ | Hema Malini Questions Foreign Celebrities' Meddling In India Amid Row Over Rihanna's Tweet

The MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said.