Greta Thunberg Posts 'updated Toolkit' After Expose; Republic Day & Corporate Plot Missing

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday shared an "updated toolkit" for the ongoing farmers’ protest against Centre's agriculture laws, after deleting the previous one which exposed the international propaganda against India. The updated document is a toned-down version of the deleted one which was titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave'.

The 6-page document shared by Greta which seems to have been in circulation since early January asked, "Will you be part of the largest protest in human history? To stand up against India's failing democracy (at the behest of the fascistic ruling party, RSS-BJP) To stand up against unregulated corporatisation of the farming sector."

Greta Thunberg shares an 'updated toolkit'

The 'updated toolkit' by the people on the ground in India" as claimed by Greta begins with a note which says that, "This is a document meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis."

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

What has changed in the updated Toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg?

No Adani & Ambani Mention

The now-deleted 'toolkit' encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also alleged that Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani "manufacture wealth by working hand-in-hand with the Modi Regime to exploit the world’s people, lands and culture." The updated document does not mention either of the companies.

Slander against India remains

Both the toolkits' however include the point that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government."

Republic Day Plot Whitewashed

The outdated 'toolkit' and the current one both provide a list of “urgent actions” as well as “prior actions”. The former has a timeline: A 'Twitter storm' on 4 and 5 February; solidarity photo or video message by 5 and 6 February; contacting government representatives to ask them to take action; signing online petitions; and divesting from Adani, Ambani enterprises.

The list of "prior actions "includes a ‘Digital Strike’ with the hashtag ‘Ask India Why’ and asks the readers to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare), the heads of other nations, and international bodies like the IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank. However, in the updated 'toolkit', all the dates and instructions given for the activities prior to January 26 are omitted.

Twitter Storm Plan cancelled?

Also apart from calling people to organise an on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House or your local Govt. office on February 13 and 14 and share pictures on social media using the hashtag #FarmersProtest #StandWithFarmers, the updated document does not mention any other date. The call for 'Twitter storm' does not find mention in the updated 'toolkit'

Both Documents: Compare For Yourself:

Old Toolkit:

New Toolkit:

Greta Thunberg deletes her post

Thunberg had deleted the tweet within an hour of Republic TV exposing the details. Republic's tweets exposing the conspiracy which had tagged the environmental activist and her post featuring the document now shows 'This tweet is unavailable'.

#IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether | At 8:04pm, Republic exposed the global conspiracy being shared by @GretaThunberg. By 9:10pm, the tweet by Greta was deleted. By 9:27pm, live edits were being done on related docs she shared. The mask is off. Truth always finds a way out. pic.twitter.com/YGATDe6Ngx — Republic (@republic) February 3, 2021

. @GretaThunberg has exposed the global conspiracy that she is a part of. If you read the contents of the Google doc that she shared, it’s clear that there’s a orchestrated, scripted and well-funded plan to target India, Indian companies and Indian democracy. How truth spills! https://t.co/SOu2ezHVJP — Republic (@republic) February 3, 2021

Those who are part of this conspiracy to incite violence in India are refusing to accept the consequences of their actions. The google doc shared by @GretaThunberg exposes the plot in all its murky details. https://t.co/SOu2ezHVJP — Republic (@republic) February 3, 2021

'This India will push back'

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, in comments that came on a day his ministry hit out singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support to farmers agitating against the new agricultural laws.

"Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self-confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back," Jaishankar said on Twitter with hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. In a strong response to the remarks made by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2021

Besides Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Amanda Cerny, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa too voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

In its reaction, the MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in the statement on 'recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests'.

