Amid Soaring Prices,'Onion Dosa' Off The Menu In Bengaluru Restaurant

The surging onion prices in India, have affected almost every household budget in the country. The restaurants across India are also affected majorly by the price hike. Some restaurants in Bengaluru have also moved forward to remove the popular onion Dosas from their menus. Local low and mid-level eateries remain to be majorly affected as they continue serving onion in their delicacies while keeping the prices affordable for the masses.

Talking about the increasing concerns of restaurant owners, V Kamat, Treasurer of Bangalore Hotels Association said, "We have reduced onion usage due to price hike. Fine-dines can raise rates of food items, but those who eat at middle-class eateries feel the pinch if prices rise."



"The usage of onions cannot be avoided in some items but there has been a reduction in the percentage of its usage by the low and middle-class eateries," he added.

Customers react to sky-rocketing onion prices

A lot of customers too reacted to the surging prices of onions and stated that they had cut-down or reduced the consumption of onion in their day-to-day meals. They also stated that the prices have taken a toll on the taste of the food served at their favorite outlets.

"They have reduced the usage of onions in the hotels while some eateries and canteens have completely stopped serving them. The removal of onions has also affected the taste of food in our favorite eateries," Laxman, a customer at a local eatery said.

Another customer Rohan, a student of Class 9 stated that the taste of food has been affected due to the reduced usage of onions. He also urged the government to reduce onion prices.

Gunawati, a customer at a local eatery suggested that the government should help the farmers and make policies that will ensure such situations do not repeat in the future. "Onions are selling close to Rs 100 per kilogram in Bengaluru, the government should take note of this and help the farmers at the initial level to ensure such a situation never arises in the future," she said.

