Amid Violence Over Demand To Vacate Village In Manipur's Khengjang, CM Assures Protection

After an armed group of an underground outfit allegedly fired several rounds in the air on February 6 and threatened the locals to vacate the village by Wednesday, heavy security has been deployed at K Hengjang village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Reacting to this, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Saturday assured that the village will be fully protected and legal action will be taken against the armed men.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "We received the information about this incident yesterday (on Friday) and send teams of commandos immediately. We will find out the militants and take legal action against them."

Manipur violence: Heavy security deployed at K Hengjang village

According to sources, huge security including state police, Indian Reserve Batallion, Assam Riffles has been deployed at K Hengjang village under Kangpoki district. Village chief Ngamkholal while speaking to news agency ANI said that after the sudden attack, the villagers were taking shelter at Bongbal Kholen village. Outlining further details of the attack, the Ngamkholal said that on February 6 at midnight, 7-8 armed personnel fired several bullets and also damaged vehicles and other properties of the village.

After this Manipur violence incident, Hengjang village resident Thangminlien Kipgen informed that an FIR has been registered in regards to this matter. Apart from this, the village has written complaints to the DGP (Director General of Police) and Imphal East Superintendent of Police regarding the threat. The resident appealed to the state government and law enforcement agencies to take up necessary actions to protect the lives and property of the village.

(With ANI inputs)