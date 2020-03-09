Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Skip Holi Milan Celebrations Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Amidst the Coronavirus scare in India, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that he would not be participating in any Holi Milan program this year. As per data from the Health Ministry, so far 40 coronavirus cases have been reported in India out of which three have fully recovered. There are currently 37 active cases of COVID-19 in the country of which six cases came into light just recently.

The deadly virus has claimed more than 3,500 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,00,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. Rajnath Singh's move comes shortly after PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind announced that they would be refraining from Holi Milan gatherings amidst the scare.

"Keeping in mind the opinion of experts to deal with the danger of Coronavirus, I will not participate in any program related to Holi and Holi Milan this time. Please take care of hygiene and take the necessary precautions," tweeted the Defence Minister.

कोरोना वायरस के ख़तरे से निपटने के लिए विशेषज्ञों की राय को ध्यान में रखते हुए मैं इस बार होली एवं होली मिलन से जुड़े किसी भी कार्यक्रम में भाग नहीं लूँगा।



कृपया स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखें और आवश्यक सावधानी ज़रूर बरतें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 9, 2020

Health Experts advise people against playing Holi

Health experts in India have advised people against playing Holi as it may increase the chances of spreading the Coronavirus in the country. According to reports, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has advised people not to play Holi to avoid the spread of the deadly disease. Dr. Guleria said that people should use N-95 masks to safeguard themselves from COVID-19 and practice all possible hygiene habits to keep the virus away.

