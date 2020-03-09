Happy Holi Status That You Can Share With Your Near And Dear Ones

Holi signals the welcoming of the harvest season and waves bye to the winter blues. Historically, the festival of colours holds a lot of significance and many believe the festival to be a celebration of good over evil. People splash colours of happiness around and celebrate the victory of good over evil. With Holi around the corner, here are some of the best Happy Holi status that will put a smile on the face of the viewer: Read to know more about Happy Holi status:

Happy Holi status to share on the festival of colours

Wishing a blessed and beautiful Holi to everyone. Let there be joy, let there be happiness, let there be fun and frolic surrounding you and your loved ones.

Holi is the time to celebrate life by forgetting all your tensions and forgiving all your enemies to make it a perfect day. Wishing a very Happy Holi to all.

The vibrant colours and festive spirit of Holi reminds us that life is all about the love of your dear ones and blessings of Almighty. Happy Holi to you.

May you have the most beautiful celebrations on Holi to make this festival a sweet memory to cherish. Wishing you a very Happy Holi.

Sending you a platter of vibrant colours on Holi- red for happiness, white for peace, green for prosperity and yellow for friendship. Happy Holi to you.

May the festival of Holi brighten each and every day of your life and fill your heart with peace and happiness. Warm wishes on Holi.

Let us have the most beautiful Holi celebrations by spending happy moments with our loved ones and enjoying the feast made with love.

Let us celebrate the festival of Holi with natural colours and lots of love. Wishing a colourful and eco-friendly Holi to you.

