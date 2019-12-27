Amit Malviya Questions Congress Over Tarun Gogoi's Remark About NRC Being His Brainchild

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Friday took a jibe at the Congress party over a year old post by Senior Congres leader Tarun Gogoi over National Register of Citizens (NRC). Taking to microblogging site Malviya questioned opposition aking them will they disown Gogoi for calling NRC his brainchild. This statement of Malviya comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had taken to his official Twitter handle and called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a 'liar'. The Congress leader shared a video from a news agency that spoke about a detention centre in the northeastern state of Assam.

Tarun Gogoi is still with the Congress and close to Sonia Gandhi.



Will the Congress disown him? pic.twitter.com/gKD52wV8TY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 27, 2019

Earlier Malviya had slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies about detention centres in India. The BJP leader urged the Congress leader to experience for himself how countries treat illegal migrants. Amit Malviya stated that since Rahul Gandhi travels abroad quite often, he should once stay beyond his valid visa permit and experience life in a ‘detention centre’ before being deported back to India.

Rahul Gandhi



Seen this press release from 2011 issued by the Congress govt claiming to have sent 362 illegal migrants to ‘detention camps’ in Assam.



Just because India has rejected you repeatedly, are you hell bent on destroying it with your politics of hate and fear mongering? pic.twitter.com/wc9HPWjBlS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 26, 2019

Since Rahul Gandhi travels abroad quite often. Let him on one of those travels overstay beyond the valid visa permit and experience for himself how he is identified and put in a ‘detention center’ before being deported.



He will then learn how countries handle illegal migrants... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 26, 2019

Gogoi: 'We built detention centre under HC orders'

Conceding that detention centres were first constructed by the UPA government, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, on Thursday, said that the centres were first built in Assam under High Court's orders for detaining declared foreigners. He added that the BJP government too had allocated Rs. 46.41 crores in funds to construct the bigger detention centre in Goalpara to house 3000 inmates. He said that as that the 'foreigners' were needed to be housed somewhere as Bangladesh was not accepting genuine foreigners then.

"Yes, we did it under the instructions of the High Court in 2009. According to the judge, we could not detain those declared foreigners in normal jail, then where will we detain them? So the government did as per the orders. Subsequently, the government of India allotted funds also in 2018 for constructing a big centre in Goalpara. It is also the BJP government which supported this detention centre for housing around 3000 inmates," he said.

He added, "Once the foreigners' tribunal declared them as foreigners and Bangladesh was also not accept it, we needed to keep them somewhere. Now, Bangladesh minister has said that if we give them the list of genuine Bangladeshis, they will accept them. During my tenure, they did not accept them."

