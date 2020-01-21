The Debate
Millions Suffering, Another Cong Neta Shows Up At Shaheen Bagh: BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh

General News

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Monday slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after he tweets Shaheen Bagh 's anti-CAA protest cry 'hum kagaz nahi dikhaenge'

Shaheen Bagh

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter posted a line that is being used by protesters to 'resist' Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) on Twitter. Taking to Twitter Digvijaya Singh said, 'Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge (we will not show documents). Amit Malviya then called out the Congress leader, saying Digvijaya Singh has joined the queue of a long list of Congress leaders wanting to show up at Shaheen Bagh. 

READ | Shaheen Bagh protesters send legal notice to Amit Malviya, demand apology & 1 cr as damages

Congress and AAP are holding Delhi to ransom

Malviya also stated that hundreds of daily commuters, school children, office goers, patients, and businesses are suffering every day because of the ongoing anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh. Furthermore, he also accused the Congress and Aam Admi Party of holding Delhi to ransom. 

READ | Snubbed at Shaheen Bagh, Digvijaya Singh says 'Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge'; BJP asks, 'to EC?'

Delhi police issues appeal

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Monday appealed to the Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear Road No.13A once again. Revealing that many complaints had been received about children facing difficulty in reaching their schools, the police said that parents were anxious because of the upcoming Board examinations. Delhi Police further observed that daily commuters and residents were also being inconvenienced due to the protests.  

READ | Anti-CAA protest: Plea in SC over traffic blockade in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

READ | Where was Shaheen Bagh?: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi questions silence over Kashmiri Pandits

