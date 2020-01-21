Millions Suffering, Another Cong Neta Shows Up At Shaheen Bagh: BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter posted a line that is being used by protesters to 'resist' Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) on Twitter. Taking to Twitter Digvijaya Singh said, 'Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge (we will not show documents). Amit Malviya then called out the Congress leader, saying Digvijaya Singh has joined the queue of a long list of Congress leaders wanting to show up at Shaheen Bagh.

Congress and AAP are holding Delhi to ransom

Malviya also stated that hundreds of daily commuters, school children, office goers, patients, and businesses are suffering every day because of the ongoing anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh. Furthermore, he also accused the Congress and Aam Admi Party of holding Delhi to ransom.

Digvijaya Singh joins the long list of Congress leaders who queued up to show up in Shaheen Bagh... ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है?



Millions of commuters, school children, office goers, patients and businesses are suffering everyday but Congress and AAP are holding Delhi to ransom... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 21, 2020

Delhi police issues appeal

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Monday appealed to the Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear Road No.13A once again. Revealing that many complaints had been received about children facing difficulty in reaching their schools, the police said that parents were anxious because of the upcoming Board examinations. Delhi Police further observed that daily commuters and residents were also being inconvenienced due to the protests.

Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment.



We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2020

