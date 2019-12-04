Amit Shah Explains Government's Plan To Amend Laws Related To Violence In The Country

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, during the question hour in Rajya Sabha described the procedure to amend the laws related to violence in the country. This comes after a parliamentarian from Himachal Pradesh raised the question about increasing mob lynching in the country. Responding to this question the Home Minister said he is not looking at a specific beat but violence as a whole. Amit Shah also informed the House that he has set up a committee to look into the necessary amendments that were needed to be made in the CrPc and IPC.

Amit Shah on violence

Responding to a question on mob lynching, Home Minister Amit Shah described his plans to make stricter laws against violence in the country.

He said, “Not for a specific beat of violence, but for violence, in general, I have written to all the chief ministers, home ministers, and governors to take serious cognizance in their states. I have asked them to consult the experienced investigators and public prosecutors. After this step, I have asked all state ministers to send the recommendations after the investigations to me. We have also set up a committee to look after the important amendments in the CrPC and IPC. Once the data from all the states arrive, this committee will sit together and think over the necessary amendments in the CrPC and IPC”.

Opposition demands law on mob lynching

The Opposition parties in India have been demanding a law against mob lynching for a very long time. Back in August, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on August 28 demanded stringent action against those accused in mob lynching incidents. Mayawati took to Twitter to claim that the mob lynchings were now also being perpetrated against innocent women in the state. She further added that it would be better if the state government takes action against the anti-social elements involved in such incidents. She said:

“In UP, mob lynching is now hunting innocent women here in its new frightening form. In this regard, people are scared of torturing / killing innocent women on charges of child theft. It is better if the state and the central government take strict legal action against such wrong elements”.

