PM Modi Hails Indomitable Courage Of Indian Forces On Armed Forces Flag Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 7, extended his wishes to Indian forces on Armed Forces Flag Day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said:

On Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute our forces and their exemplary service to our nation. pic.twitter.com/mFFJRB9QUB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had urged the people to contribute towards the welfare of the security and armed forces of the nations.

On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families.



I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces. pic.twitter.com/WXQqWAFlPg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2019

Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 crore to jawan families

JSP President Pawan Kalyan on Saturday, December 7, announced that he is donating Rs 1 crore to the Kendriya Sainik Board on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day. The actor-politician highlighted the sacrifice of the armed forces and called on his fans and the citizens of the country to show their ‘solidarity' by coming forward and contributing. He also conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reminding the country of the 'responsibility' to the nation.

About the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day

The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949. It is a day to honour the soldiers, airmen, and sailors of India who fought on the borders to safeguard the country. On Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, funds are collected for the welfare of war-widows, children of martyrs, war-disabled soldiers, and ex-servicemen. Along with it, its Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) is used for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel. The fund collected on Flag Day is also used for the welfare of serving personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. Small flags are also distributed on this day in return for donations. A variety of programmes are organised by the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy to showcase their efforts towards national security.

