PM Modi, HM Shah In Pune For All India Conference Of DGPs, IGPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are attending the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police-2019 at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune on Saturday.

The DGP/IGP conference is underway in Pune. Top police officials from all over India are attending this meet. pic.twitter.com/K5ZYHPknvE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 7, 2019

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the airport on Friday. It was the first meeting between them after Thackeray took over as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among others who welcomed PM at the airport.

The Prime Minister landed in Pune. He will take part in the DGP and IGP Conference in the city.



Home Minister @AmitShah, Maharashtra Governor @BSKoshyari, CM Uddhav Thackeray, former CM @Dev_Fadnavis and other dignitaries welcomed him at the airport. @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/OW0h9ZrPoC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 6, 2019

Meeting on internal security

The three-day meet will see DGPs of all states, central investigative and intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces coming together and discussing internal security-related issues. It will take place on the campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pashan area of the city. "The Ministry of Home Affairs organises the conference every year. Earlier it was organised in Delhi, but after Modi became prime minister, it is being held in different cities every year," a senior police official said.

About the conference

The all-India DG-IG conference is an annual event held to discuss issues related to internal security, crimes and law, and order challenges. All top officers of different agencies along with DGPs of all states will be part of this conference, which is scheduled to be held on December 7 and 8. Various issues and their solutions related to national security are discussed in this conference every year. All top brass dealing with national security are attending the conference. Top officials of state police, central armed police forces, central investigation, and intelligence agencies are attending the conference.

The Modi government has been organising this conference outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014. The last five conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, BSF officers’ training academy in Tekanpur in Gwalior district and at Kevadia in Gujarat.

(With ANI inputs)