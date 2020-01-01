Amit Shah Congratulates CDS Rawat, Says He Will Further Govt's Aspirations Of "New India"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Shah expressed confidence in CDS Rawat that under his leadership, the three armed forces will work together and achieve greater success.

I congratulate General Bipin Rawat, on taking charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. I am sure under his leadership all the three forces will collectively work as a team and leave no stone unturned in securing our nation against all odds. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 1, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Amit Shah assured that the country's CDS will modernise the Indian military and contribute in fulfilling the government's aspirations of becoming a "New India".

The Chief of Defence Staff will not only further Modi government’s efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all the three wings of Indian Armed Forces, modernise our military and fulfil aspirations of a #NewIndia. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 1, 2020

PM tweets on CDS

Specifying the objective of the CDS, PM Narendra Modi said that it carries tremendous responsibility for the modernization of India's military forces and that the CDS will help the country to face the "ever-changing challenges of modern warfare."

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

General Bipin Rawat takes charge as the first CDS

General Bipin Rawat's appointment was announced by the Defence Ministry at around 9 pm on December 31 after it was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. General Rawat becomes India's first CDS and will have his office in South Block ground floor while 3, Kamraj Marg in the Lutyens zone near Defence Ministry has been earmarked as his house. The new rank and badges for the CDS have also been created.

