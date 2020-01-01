The Debate
Amit Shah Congratulates CDS Rawat, Says He Will Further Govt's Aspirations Of "New India"

General News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as India's first CDS and expressed confidence in his leadership

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Shah expressed confidence in CDS Rawat that under his leadership, the three armed forces will work together and achieve greater success. 

READ | CDS General Rawat Meets Defence Minister, Picture Of Chief Of Defence Staff's Office Out

In a subsequent tweet, Amit Shah assured that the country's CDS will modernise the Indian military and contribute in fulfilling the government's aspirations of becoming a "New India". 

READ | Momentous & Comprehensive Reform: PM Modi's Definitive Take On CDS, Military Affairs Dept

PM tweets on CDS

Specifying the objective of the CDS, PM Narendra Modi said that it carries tremendous responsibility for the modernization of India's military forces and that the CDS will help the country to face the "ever-changing challenges of modern warfare."

READ | Congress Fails To Bait General Bipin Rawat; Here's How CDS Replied To Political Critics

General Bipin Rawat takes charge as the first CDS

General Bipin Rawat's appointment was announced by the Defence Ministry at around 9 pm on December 31 after it was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. General Rawat becomes India's first CDS and will have his office in South Block ground floor while 3, Kamraj Marg in the Lutyens zone near Defence Ministry has been earmarked as his house. The new rank and badges for the CDS have also been created. 

READ | 'The Cap I'm Wearing Signifies CDS Will Remain Neutral To All 3 Forces': Gen Bipin Rawat

Published:
