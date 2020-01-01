The Debate
CDS General Rawat Meets Defence Minister, Picture Of Chief Of Defence Staff's Office Out

General News

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi on Wednesday

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
CDS Bipin Rawat

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi on Wednesday. The Defence Minister extended his best wishes to CDS Bipin Rawat for a successful tenure ahead. 

In a major development to synergize and bring convergence in the operations of the three armed forces the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force, the government had appointed General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff on Monday. 

READ | 'The Cap I'm Wearing Signifies CDS Will Remain Neutral To All 3 Forces': Gen Bipin Rawat

Earlier on Wednesday, the first pictures of the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat at South Block, Defence Ministry were released. Take a look. 

READ | General Bipin Rawat Pays Tribute At The National War Memorial

Several leaders and officers congratulated Gen Rawat on being named as country's first CDS including PM Modi, who elaborated on the provenance of the appointment and the creation of the Department of Military Affairs.

READ | US Congratulates Gen Rawat, Says 'CDS Post Will Catalyse India-US Military Cooperation'

Government appoints first CDS

Gen Rawat was on Monday appointed to the post with a mandate to bring in convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.

The Central government had formally notified General Rawat's appointment as the CDS with effect from December 31, 2019. The government press release mentioned that he formally joined the Indian Army in December 1978. It also noted that he had received many distinguished military honours. 

READ | PM Modi Broke News To General Bipin Rawat About Appointment As First CDS

The development of General Bipin Rawat being appointed as the CDS came a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. 

READ | Govt Creates New Department Of Military Affairs, To Be Headed By CDS

Published:
COMMENT
