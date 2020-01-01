CDS General Rawat Meets Defence Minister, Picture Of Chief Of Defence Staff's Office Out

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in Delhi on Wednesday. The Defence Minister extended his best wishes to CDS Bipin Rawat for a successful tenure ahead.

In a major development to synergize and bring convergence in the operations of the three armed forces the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force, the government had appointed General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first pictures of the office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat at South Block, Defence Ministry were released. Take a look.

Several leaders and officers congratulated Gen Rawat on being named as country's first CDS including PM Modi, who elaborated on the provenance of the appointment and the creation of the Department of Military Affairs.

I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

Government appoints first CDS

Gen Rawat was on Monday appointed to the post with a mandate to bring in convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.

The Central government had formally notified General Rawat's appointment as the CDS with effect from December 31, 2019. The government press release mentioned that he formally joined the Indian Army in December 1978. It also noted that he had received many distinguished military honours.

The development of General Bipin Rawat being appointed as the CDS came a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary.

