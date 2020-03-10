Amit Shah Extends Holi Wishes To The Nation; Wishes For 'Happiness & Prosperity'

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his profound wishes to the countrymen as he hoped for prosperity and happiness for everyone. Amit Shah on Wednesday had announced on Twitter that he would not participate in any Holi events in the wake of the fresh Coronavirus cases reported in India.

Holi is the most vibrant of all Hindu festivals. It marks the end of winter in India and welcomes the spring season. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah hoped for the end of discrimination and hatred this Holi. "I hope this festival of Holi burns all discrimination, and hatred and brings happiness, prosperity, and colour in the lives of people. I wish you all a very Happy Holi," tweeted Amit Shah.

PM Modi extends wishes on Holi

On the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also wished the people of the country. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that "let this festival bring happiness in the lives of all countrymen." In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour, exaltation and joy. Let this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen."

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

About Holi

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

