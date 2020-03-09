The Debate
Here Is A List Of Events Organised For The Holi Celebration In The Bay Area

Festivals

Holi celebration 2020 in the Bay Area includes several events organised in several cities of California for San Franciso to San Jose. Read to know more

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
holi celebration in bay area

Holi is undoubtedly one of the widely celebrated festivals of India. It is not only a widely celebrated festival but is also one of the most ancient festivals of India that marks the end of Winters and the arrival of Spring The first evening of Holi is known as Holika Dahan while the next day is called Dhuleti, Rangwali Holi, Phagwah, or Dhulandi depending on different regions. However, the celebration of Holi is not just limited to India as it is celebrated in several parts across the globe including the bay area too. Therefore here is a list of Holi celebration in Bay Area this 2020:

Also Read | Holi Wishes For Family: Greet With Your Near And Dear Ones In Style

1) Bollywood Holi Party: Live Dholi

A live Bollywood Holi Party is organised in San Jose, California for all the Bollywood fans who want to celebrate Holi in Bollywood style. The event is held on March 13, 2020, at Back Bar SoFa, 418 South Market Street, San Jose, CA 95113. The Holi celebration will begin at 7 p.m. and one ticket costs $12 for early birds while a VIP ticket costs $20.

Also Read | Holi 2020: Five Books On The 'Festival Of Colours' To Read This Festive Season

2) FOG Holi - Festival of Colors 2020

There is a Holi party organised in the city of Fremont, California too by FOG and UPMA on March 14, 2020. The Holi celebration 2020 will begin at 11 a.m and the venue of the event is Mission San Jose High School, 41717 Palm Avenue, Fremont, CA 94539. The ticket for the event costs $5 per person.

3) Neon Holi Party with India's DJ Dharak

Organised in San Francisco, California, The Neon Holi celebration 2020 is held at Origin Nightclub, 1538 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115. The celebration will begin at 9:30 p.m and will take place on March 14, 2020. The price for one ticket to the event is $10.

Also Read | Holi Wishes For Friends: Meetings And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

4) Holi with Saheli

The Holi celebration at Kennedy Park Amphitheater, Kennedy Park Amphitheater Picnic Area, Union City, CA 94587 will take place on March 29, 2020. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. while the ticket prices for early birds is $17. For regular customers, the ticket prices per person will be $20.

Also Read | Holi Celebrations: Flowers Replace Colours Amid Coronavirus Threat In UP's Mathura

First Published:
