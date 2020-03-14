Amit Shah Hails PM Modi For 'improvement In Health Sector'; Highlights The Difficult Task

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the medical health care facilities of India have made significant improvements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This statement from the Home Minister comes a day after PM Modi proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations should chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Amit Shah highlighted PM's effort over the years and the significant improvement in the health sector.

"In a period of six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making efforts has significantly improved the health sector of the country which has a population of around 130 crores Indians. The only person who thought of improving the health of the country and its people was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a difficult task you all can imagine," said Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister also said that after coming to power in 2014, the Central Government has pushed up work for building 157 new medical colleges across the country.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan at the convocation ceremony

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan also attended the convocation ceremony and said that the was the vision of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been set up in other parts of the country besides New Delhi.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh, Harsh Vardhan said: "We have 22 AIIMS in India. Now, We are aiming for at least one AIIMS in each state. We understand that every medical aspirant wants to take admission in AIIMS. It was the vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that we have AIIMS in other parts of the country, not just in Delhi."

"I am happy that most of the work has been completed in AIIMS Rishikesh. It is having all the facilities needed for medical education," he added.

PM Modi bats for joint SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations should chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. He said that the leaders could discuss via video conferencing, ways to keep the citizens healthy and together the SAARC nations can "set an example to the world"

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that South Asia which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure the people are healthy.

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.



We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.



Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

