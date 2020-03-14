24-member Delegation Of Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party To Meet PM Modi In Delhi

A day after the release of Dr. Farooq Abdullah which hinted towards the resumption of political activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a 24-member delegation of the newly formed Apni Party will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Former senior leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Altaf Bukhari on March 8 had launched the Apni Party with many breakaways or expelled leaders from PDP or NC joining the party whose main poll plank is to seek the return of the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the Republic World, a senior leader of the Apni Party said that a 24-member delegation of the leaders of the newly formed party will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this evening and would present to him a charter of their demands, which include the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

“A 24-member delegation would meet prime minister Narendra Modi today and would demand the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir”, the leader said.

Altaf Bukhari forms Apni party

Formation of Apni Party has been seen as a major political activity in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, which also saw the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Though many say that the Apni Party has been an offshoot of the Bhartiya Janta party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, the party has the full backing of New Delhi.

Farooq Abdullah's detention revoked

Yesterday the government had revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) that was invoked against the three-time former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who is the sitting member parliament from the Srinagar Parliament constituency clearly hinting towards the resumption of political activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to the media soon after his release Farooq Abdullah had denied speaking “anything politics” and had said that he would only speak when two other former chief ministers including his Son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are released.

The Centre had placed three former chief ministers and a large number of other political leaders under detention in wake of the abrogation of article 370 and 35A, later they were slapped with the Public Safety Act.

