HM Amit Shah, Prez Kovind Pay Tributes To Sardar Patel; Hail His 'leadership, Devotion'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary. Hailing his leadership, devotion, and patriotism, Shah paid homage at Patel Chowk in Delhi today.

Taking to Twitter, he said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the national pride and inspiration of all of us, adding that his iron leadership will always guide us.

आज दिल्ली के पटेल चौक पर राष्ट्रीय गौरव और हम सबके प्रेरणास्त्रोत श्रद्धेय सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी की जयंती पर उन्हें पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।



सरदार पटेल जी का लौह नेतृत्व, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और राष्ट्रभक्ति सदैव हमारा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। #NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/HSR0THlZBC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2020

READ: PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Narmada; to unveil more projects during 2-day visit

Furthermore, President Ram Nath Kovind also visited Patel Chowk in Delhi and paid homage.

भारत के लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती पर राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द ने आज सुबह नई दिल्ली के पटेल चौक स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर उन्हें श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित किए। pic.twitter.com/nsGPw50cmQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2020

READ: WATCH: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on National Unity Day

PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. The day is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country. The Prime Minister attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on this occasion and administered the oath pledging to ensure the unity of the nation.

PM Modi attends the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade on National Unity Day on the 145th anniversary of the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Tune-in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/IbAMdhNRjK — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2020

READ: PM Modi to inaugurate several projects on Day 2 of Gujarat Visit; here's the schedule

The man who united India

Sardar Patel who was born on October 31, 1875, had a fundamental role in merging all the princely states in India. Patel was called the 'Iron Man of India' because he managed to unite all 562 princely states of the pre-independent British India to build the Republic of India as we know today. He served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of India as well as the Home Minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

READ: PM Modi inaugurates tourism attractions at Statue of Unity