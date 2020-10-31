PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Projects On Day 2 Of Gujarat Visit; Here's The Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Friday morning on a two-day visit is slated to inaugurate various projects on the final day of his visit. PM Modi would first visit the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary and will later witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a seaplane service connecting the 'Statue of Unity' with the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Here's PM's Day 2 itinerary

8:00 am: PM Modi will offer floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity.

9:00 am: The PM will witness Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade and address the gathering.

11 am: PM Modi will address the probationers of Indian Civil Services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, through a video conference from Kevadia.

11:45 am: PM will inaugurate Water Aerodrome (Kevadia)following which he will also inaugurate Seaplane Service which will ply from Kevadia to Sabarmati Riverfront.

1:00 pm The Prime Minister will inaugurate Water Aerodrome (Sabarmati Riverfront).

READ: SAD chief urges PM Modi to direct Lands Port Authority to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

READ: PM Modi pays final tribute to late brothers Mahesh & Naresh Kanodia; meets family members

PM's first day in Gujarat

The Prime Minister inaugurated Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children's Nutrition Park and Sardar Patel Zoological Park/ Jungle Safari. PM Modi first inaugurated Arogya Van (`health forest'), spread over 17 acres with a wide range of medicinal plants. The sprawling garden, which boasts of five lakh plants of 380 species, also highlights the importance of Yoga, Ayurveda and meditation, an official release said.

He then inaugurated Ekta Mall, a unique store near the Statue of Unity where tourists can buy handloom and handicraft products from various states. The two-storey air-conditioned complex is spread over 35,000 square feet and houses 20 emporia, said the government release.

PM Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, visited several emporia. The PM next inaugurated a Children's Nutrition Park, dubbed as the world's first such technology-driven theme park developed over 35,000 square meters. Its primary objective is to make children understand the importance of nutritious food, officials said.

READ: PM Modi inaugurates tourism attractions at Statue of Unity

READ: PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Narmada; to unveil more projects during 2-day visit

(Image credits: @narendramodi Twitter)