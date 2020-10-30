PM Modi Inaugurates 'Arogya Van' In Narmada; To Unveil More Projects During 2-day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 30, inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Gujrat's Kevadia and took a tour of the park after inaugurating it. 'Arogya Van' has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present along with the PM.

Currently, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This is PM's first visit to his home state since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March.

PM pays tributes to brothers Mahesh & Naresh Kanodia and former CM Keshubhai Patel

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met the family members of brothers Mahesh and Naresh Kanodia, who passed away recently, on Friday. During his visit, PM paid tributes to the brothers and also spoke with the family members at their residence. Singer and former parliamentarian Mahesh Kanodia (83) passed away on October 25 at his residence in Gandhinagar, following a prolonged illness. His brother and veteran actor Naresh died the following Tuesday. Before this PM Modi also paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who passed away at a city hospital on Thursday.

#WATCH| Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia after inaugurating it.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia after inaugurating it.



The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance.



CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present.

Schedule of PM Modi's two-day Gujarat visit

On Thursday, Prime Minister tweeted that he will be in Gujarat for two days. "Will be in Gujarat tomorrow and day after (October 30 to October 31) to attend programmes in Kevadia, marking Ekta Diwas, Jayanti of the great Sardar Patel. A series of development works in Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity, would also be inaugurated," PM said in his tweet.

During his two-day visit PM is slated to launch a number of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad. As per the official website of the Prime Minister, he is scheduled to flag off Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity and inaugurate Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park. He will also unveil the Statue of Unity website in all UN official languages and the Kevadia App at the Unity Glow Garden.

It further informed that Gujarat Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Forces and National Security Guards will participate in the parade and that the Prime Minister will witness a rifle drill by women officers of the CRPF.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with 428 officer trainees belonging to various civil services currently undergoing the 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, through video conference as a culmination of Aarambh 2020.

