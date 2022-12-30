Amit Shah, Smriti Irani & Others React As PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in the early hours of Friday. Heeraben was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where she was undergoing treatment for the past couple of days. PM Modi had gone to meet her at the super-speciality hospital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, messages of condolences poured in from all over the country including from Union Ministers and others from the political sphere. Among those who reacted to the demise of PM Modi's mother were Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

"It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world. The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

"A loving mother who gave the most precious diamond to the nation. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God" My deepest condolence on the sad demise of PM @narendramodi Ji's mother #HeerabenModi Ji. May her soul rest in peace," Kiren Rijiju's tweet read.

हीरा बा ने जिन संघर्षों का सामना करते हुए परिवार का पालन पोषण किया वो सभी के लिए एक आदर्श हैं। उनका त्यागपूर्ण तपस्वी जीवन सदा हमारी स्मृति में रहेगा। पूरा देश दुःख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी व उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ा है। करोड़ों लोगों की प्रार्थना आपके साथ हैं। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2022

A loving mother who gave the most precious diamond to the nation. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God"

My deepest condolence on the sad demise of PM @narendramodi Ji's mother #HeerabenModi Ji. May her soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/NGbIMen6D8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 30, 2022

PM @narendramodi जी की माताश्री हीरा बा का निधन अत्यंत पीड़ाजनक समाचार है। व्यक्ति के जीवन में माँ का स्थान विशेष होता है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें और प्रधानमंत्री जी व उनके परिवार को दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



ॐ शांति🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 30, 2022

Deepest condolences on the passing away of #HeerabenModi ji. May the departed soul rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FHh3yrwJFI — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Heeraben Modi ji, the mother of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. There is nothing that can fulfill the void left behind at the loss of one's mother. My sincere condolences to the Hon'ble PM. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/UI9tRdUWzo — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 30, 2022

PM Modi pens note

Earlier, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt note for his mother after the latter's demise in Ahmedabad. In his emotional tweet, PM Modi called his mother a symbol of "selfless Karmayogi". He also recalled his recent visit to Gujarat where he met his mother on her 100th birthday. In his post, PM Modi shared what his mother told him when he recently visited her. PM Modi wrote that his mother told him to work with intelligence and live life with purity.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi wrote.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Image: PTI