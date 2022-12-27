Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has revealed the name of the Indian player he believes has the potential of hitting a triple century in ODI cricket. Speaking on Sony Sports, Gavaskar said there is hope for the future when he sees younger players like Ishan Kishan coming through. The 1983 World Cup-winning player went on to add that the way Ishan got to his maiden double century in the match against Bangladesh showed that if he had carried on, he would have gotten the first-ever triple hundred in ODIs.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that's a fantastic achievement. He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over. If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs," Gavaskar said.

"It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned. He has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. His square-cut...he is also like Rishabh Pant who like to pepper the on the side. But a 200 is an amazing achievement and at such a young age. So I think SKY's the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” he added.

Can Ishan get a spot in the World Cup squad?

Ishan made headlines a few days ago when he hit a double century in the third One-Day International against Bangladesh. Ishan blasted 210 off 131 balls to become only the fourth Indian batsman to score 200 runs in ODIs. In the elite list, he joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma. This was the fastest double-century by any batsman in ODI history. Ishan broke West Indian great Chris Gayle's record. Ishan's double century aided India's victory by a vast margin of 227 runs.

Ishan's performance in the game prompted calls for him to be named to the Indian ODI squad for next year's World Cup. Ishan, however, has not given any consistent performance for the national side as of yet. It will be intriguing to see if Ishan can clinch a spot in India's World Cup squad for 2023 based on his double-century against Bangladesh.

Image: PTI