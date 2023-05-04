Manipur Violence: RAF Airlifted, Army, Assam Rifles Troops Deployed; HM Shah Speaks To CM

In the wake of the widespread violence in Manipur Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Biren Singh to discuss the law and order situation in the state, informed sources. Moreover, more troops of the rapid action force are on their way to the northeastern state, they further informed. CM Singh in a video address assured all possible steps will be taken to resolve the grievances of different communities holding protests.

Notably, violence broke out on May 3 during a tribal solidarity march by a student union protesting against the decision of the High Court to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei tribe. Tensions also prevailed as the people in the march were against the resistance faced by the illegal immigrants in the face of challenges to protect the forests in the state.

HM Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM N Biren Singh

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where law and order were disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts. A few companies of RAF have been dispatched to the state, however, an adequate number of Army and paramilitary forces are already deployed there to control the situation,” said Sources quoted by ANI.

CM Biren Singh appeals for peace

Chief Minister Biren Singh in a video message stated the violence occurred due to misinterpretation of certain issues between two communities and appealed for peace, “During the last 24 hours some incidents of clashes, vandalism and arson have been reported in Imphal, Bishanpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, precious lives have been lost besides loss of property. It’s very unfortunate. These incidents are a result of the prevailing misunderstanding between the two communities. The state government is taking all steps to control the law and order situation. Additional paramilitary forces have been requisitioned for deployment in sensitive areas. We are committed to protecting the lives and property of all our people. Long-term grievances of different communities will also be suitably addressed in due course in consultation with the people and their representatives,” he said.

My humble appeal to everyone in the State to cooperate with the Government in maintaining peace & harmony at this hour.

Army, Assam Rifles troops deployed

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to control the situation after violence erupted in parts of the State during an agitation on May 3.

"Responding to the request of civil administration in Manipur, Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of columns for Area Domination in all affected areas in the evening of May 3. Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order are underway," the Indian Army said. The security forces also evacuated over 7500 civilians of all communities working through the night to restore law and order in the state.

Indian Army & Assam Rifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7,500 civilians of all communities relentlessly throughout the night to restore law & order in Manipur.



(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/SXtR7rjsE1 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Internet services suspended

The state administration in the aftermath of the violence in the state decided to suspend the internet services for the next five days to avoid attempts of rumour mongering, "Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category," the state administration issued a statement.