Amit Shah Urges Countrymen To Participate In 'people's Movement' As Janta Curfew Begins

Minutes after the 'Janta Curfew' kicked in, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed the countrymen to participate in the 'people's movement' announced by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi. In an address to the nation, PM Modi on Thursday, called for a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

In reference to the social distancing measure, the Home Minister urged everyone to break the chain and protect the nation against this pandemic with social distancing and self-isolation.

As #JantaCurfew, people’s movement begins, I pledge to strictly follow PM @narendramodi ji’s call. I also urge my fellow countrymen to participate.



Let’s break the chain and protect our nation against this pandemic with social distancing and self isolation. #IndiaFightsCorona — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 22, 2020

PM Modi appeals India to 'stay indoors & healthy' as curfew kicks in

Moments before the 'Janta Curfew' kicks in, PM Narendra Modi once again tweeted his appeal to fellow Indians to refrain from going outside and to "stay indoors and stay healthy". In reference to his social distancing measure, the PM further said that steps are taken now "will help in the times to come".

"Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," he added.

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

