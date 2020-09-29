Amnesty Halts India Operations After Bank Account Freeze Under FCRA; Alleges 'witch-hunt'

The Government's massive crackdown under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) has resulted in its first major casualty. Amnesty International on Tuesday announced that it was withdrawing its operations in India alleging that the government's move of freezing their accounts had brought their organisation to a "grinding halt."

"The complete freezing of Amnesty International India's bank accounts by the government of India, which it came to know on 10 September, brings all the work being done by the organization to a grinding halt," said Amnesty in a statement.

The Centre, however, has alleged that Amnesty International had never registered under the FCRA, which is mandatory for any NGO or organisation to receive foreign contributions and funding. The Act also has the power to prohibit acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for activities which can be "detrimental to the national interest."

Amnesty cries 'witch-hunt

Calling the government's move to freeze their bank accounts, "a witch hunt", the human rights organization claimed that their "investigations" in the North-east Delhi riots, and Jammu and Kashmir, post the abrogation of Article 370 was a reason why they were being silenced. "Amnesty International India stands in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws," the organisation said in a statement.

“Treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt by the Enforcement Directorate and Government of India to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India," said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

Read: MHA Suspends FCRA Licenses Of 13 NGOs For Indulging In "religious Conversion" Activities

Read: Twitter Blocks Ex-Amnesty Chief Aakar Patel's Account For 'instigating Protests’

Case registered against former Amnesty India Chief

Earlier this year, a case was registered against former Amnesty India Chief Aakar Patel for posting offensive content on social media, which allegedly sought to instigate a section of people against the government. In July, while sharing a report of Black Lives Matter protest, Patel had urged the Muslim community, women, and SC/ STs in India to protest in a similar manner for the 'world to notice', opining that 'protests are a craft'. Shortly after, he was also blocked on Twitter.

Aakar Patel has in the past attempted to peddle fake news after historic Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute verdict. Earlier, in 2017, he had also warned the government of 'reprisal' attacks on civilians while condemning the "utter contempt for human life and the fundamental principles of humanity" after the attack on Amarnath.

Read: Ex Amnesty International Official Booked For Offensive Remarks

Read: Amnesty: Migrants Face 'vicious Cycle Of Cruelty' In Libya