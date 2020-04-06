Good News: Five Stories To Spread Positivity Amid Coronavirus Scare

With the world fighting a pandemic that has claimed several lives over the past few months and with reports of deaths and rise in cases, people are surely looking for some positive news to consume. Google trends revealed that ‘good news’ searches are at an all-time high. Since January 2020, the search rate for ‘good news’ started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling 'dark times', here are five best stories to lighten up the mood.

Golden Retriever rescued

Scottsdale firefighters came to the rescue of a golden retriever who dug herself into a tight spot, on April 3. The All Hazards Fire Department went on to rescue of the dog named Quinn, that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. Netizens showered all praises for the efforts of the firefighters for bringing the doggo out unhurt.

We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured. pic.twitter.com/4suswCfNQt — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 3, 2020

READ: Good News: Scottsdale Fire Department Rescues Golden Retriever Stuck In Hole, Watch Video

Woodcock walking with its chicks

An adorable video of American woodcock and it’s chicks walking past the forest has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. Netizens were amazed by the rocking walk of American woodcock and it’s chicks. In the video, one could see rocking walk of American woodcock and it’s chicks, who quickly learnt to imitate their mother. It shows the bird, walking slowly and rocking its body back & forth. While it steps heavily on its front foot to make the worms move around, increasing the detectability of prey.

The rocking walk of American woodcock & it’s chicks. See how quickly they imitate the mother....



Walking slowly rocking its body back & forth, it steps heavily on its front foot to make the worms move around. Detectability of prey increases.



Hilarious to watch the end👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/0Jfkt3zZeZ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

READ: Video Of American Woodcock Walking With Its Chicks Breaks Internet

‘Natural diya of forest’

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share the beautiful scenery of fireflies glowing all over under the darkness of night sky. In the video that is shot in some unknown place, one can see the fireflies glowing with striking of lightning in the background. Sudha, while sharing the video online, wrote that she traced it from social media to take her followers over to forests.

Ever seen the #Diya of the forests?

Traced this video from SM, just to take you over to forests. Firefly are the natural diya of the forests, common in damp forests and Marsh lands. Unfortunately their numbers are reducing drastically. Let there be #Solidarity for all species. pic.twitter.com/wz9p9eOqrl — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 5, 2020

READ: 'Ever Seen Diya Of Forests?': IFS Officer Shares Amazing Video Of Fireflies

Elephants display ‘teamwork’

A heartwarming video of a herd of elephants crossing a road together has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of people. The video attempts at showing the teamwork being followed by the enormous group of elephants. In the soul-stirring video, a herd of elephants can be seen moving together in a forest in Tamil Nadu. The entire group can be seen walking beside each other, step by step, as if in an attempt to help each other on the way. The entire lot crosses a road together, moving into a dense forest, keeping up their teamwork and cooperation.

When crossing a road need much team work. From TamilNadu. AIRVideos. pic.twitter.com/zfOpROCwHR — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2020

READ: Herd Of Elephants Displays 'teamwork' As They Cross Road In Tamil Nadu, Watch Video

Man pours wine for neighbours from window

A video from Italy which shows a man pouring wine into the glass of a neighbour from his window has been doing rounds on the internet, with netizens considering it to be a lockdown love story. The man and his neighbour were banging pots at the window in a bid to thank the health care workers. He asked the woman to get a glass of wine and poured the wine from his window while the woman collected it in her wine glass.

Met the girl downstairs tonight banging pots out the window for healthcare workers. Told her to hold out her wine glass. Bystanders saw. pic.twitter.com/mWh65D0qza — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 4, 2020

READ: COVID-19: Man Pours Wine For His Neighbour From Window Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.