Anand Mahindra Reveals Why He Was Called A 'loser' After He Met Bill Gates

In an interesting revelation, Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra has said that he held a grudge against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for being a "loser" in front of her daughter. Sharing his experience of meeting Gates in his first India visit way back in 1997, Mahindra, in a series of tweets, said that his daughter called him a "loser" because he was less famous than Gates. Mahindra was reacting to a user who shared a still photo of Mahindra and Gates which featured in the three-part Netflix docuseries Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.

Haven’t seen the series..Didn’t know this pic was flashed in it. Thank you for sharing, because this meeting was in ‘97 during Bill’s first ever trip to India & I had no record of it since there were no cell cameras at the time..Just a photographer from Fortune(?) magazine (1/4) https://t.co/StLthh0Kcr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

Harvard classmates

Bill started at Harvard College the same year I did (‘73) and famously dropped out to start Microsoft. But the Microsoft team didn’t request this meeting because we were classmates; they asked to meet us because M&M at that time was one of the 1st adopters of WindowsNT 4.0 (2/4) pic.twitter.com/a8n4dOgLA7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

'Grudge against you'

Funny story from that meeting: When Bill entered, he said “So I believe we were at Harvard at the same time?” I said ‘Yes, we never met, but I have a grudge against you.’ His team froze, thinking they had arranged a meeting with a wacko! (3/4) pic.twitter.com/LH3UBdelNp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

'A loser to my kids'

Bill kept his cool & asked “Why the grudge?” I replied: ‘My daughter asked which of my college classmates were now famous & when I told her your name, she said:’What a loser you are Dad!’ So thanks to you, I’ll always be a loser to my kids!’ We had a big laugh at that..(4/4)r pic.twitter.com/6ahkLwNqUm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2019

Does Bill Gates remember this moment from over twenty years ago? Guess we will find out the next time the two billionaire entrepreneurs meet!

