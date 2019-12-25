The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anand Mahindra Reveals Why He Was Called A 'loser' After He Met Bill Gates

General News

In an interesting revelation, Anand Mahindra has said that he held a grudge against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for being a "loser" in front of her daughter

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand

In an interesting revelation, Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra has said that he held a grudge against Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for being a "loser" in front of her daughter. Sharing his experience of meeting Gates in his first India visit way back in 1997, Mahindra, in a series of tweets, said that his daughter called him a "loser" because he was less famous than Gates. Mahindra was reacting to a user who shared a still photo of Mahindra and Gates which featured in the three-part Netflix docuseries Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.

READ | Anand Mahindra Shares Inspiring Video Of 72-year-old Woman Doing Intense Workout

Harvard classmates

READ | Anand Mahindra Thanks Lyricist Gulzar For His 'mobile' Poetry, Fans Call It 'fake'

'Grudge against you'

READ | Mahindra: It Is A Universal Perception That Indian Executives Are Leadership Material

'A loser to my kids'

Does Bill Gates remember this moment from over twenty years ago? Guess we will find out the next time the two billionaire entrepreneurs meet!

READ | Anand Mahindra's Kabaddi Video Sums Up 'what Just Happened In Maharashtra'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BUMRAH TO SKIP RANJI TROHPY GAME
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
SOURAV GANGULY HAILS ASHWIN