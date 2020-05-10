Anand Mahindra Expresses ‘gratitude’ To His Late Mom On Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to wish his late mother with a throwback picture. In the caption, Mahindra said that the picture is of the time when he was ‘busy growing in her womb’. The old black and white, which seems to be a part of a photo album, also has “Expecting Anand” written below it.

In the picture, one can see Mahindra’s mother knitting. In the post, he also wrote that he hopes that having to bring him up did not wipe the smile from his mother’s face. While remembering her mother on a special occasion, Mahindra also said the picture was perfect to express his gratitude towards her.

The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face! 😊 Happy Mother’s Day, wherever you are... pic.twitter.com/BRLHM7YLKH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 10, 2020

In the comment section, Mahindra also explained why his name was decided way before he was born.

That photo was placed in an album & titled only after I was born. There was no ultrasound in those days so they had no idea it would be a boy. They thought of the name only after my birth. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 10, 2020

‘Terrible sense of timing’

As Mahindra is known for his various social media posts, he recently also showed his humorous side. As he turned 65 on May 1, the chairman of the Mahindra group took to Twitter to casually say that he turned 65, the day before, blaming it on his “terrible sense of timing”. Along with the hilarious tweet, he also shared a news clipping of lockdown extension in India.

I have a terrible sense of timing: I just turned 65 yesterday! ☹️😊 https://t.co/yqeuJ8ToKE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 2, 2020

