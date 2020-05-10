Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Expresses ‘gratitude’ To His Late Mom On Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to 'express gratitude' to his late mother with a throwback picture.

Anand Mahindra

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to wish his late mother with a throwback picture. In the caption, Mahindra said that the picture is of the time when he was ‘busy growing in her womb’. The old black and white, which seems to be a part of a photo album, also has “Expecting Anand” written below it. 

In the picture, one can see Mahindra’s mother knitting. In the post, he also wrote that he hopes that having to bring him up did not wipe the smile from his mother’s face. While remembering her mother on a special occasion, Mahindra also said the picture was perfect to express his gratitude towards her. 

In the comment section, Mahindra also explained why his name was decided way before he was born. 

‘Terrible sense of timing’

As Mahindra is known for his various social media posts, he recently also showed his humorous side. As he turned 65 on May 1, the chairman of the Mahindra group took to Twitter to casually say that he turned 65, the day before, blaming it on his “terrible sense of timing”. Along with the hilarious tweet, he also shared a news clipping of lockdown extension in India. 

